GODFREY - Alton Memorial Hospital nurses, left to right, Lisa James, Amy Bohn and Cathie Ketterer checked cholesterol and A1C levels during a health fair June 13 organized by the office of state Sen. Sam McCann (R-50th District) at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

