Alton Memorial nurses attend health fair organized by Sen. Sam McCann
June 13, 2017 4:03 PM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - Alton Memorial Hospital nurses, left to right, Lisa James, Amy Bohn and Cathie Ketterer checked cholesterol and A1C levels during a health fair June 13 organized by the office of state Sen. Sam McCann (R-50th District) at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.
