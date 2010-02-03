Alton Memorial Nurse Earns $5,000 Stiften Scholarship Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Alton, IL -February 2, 2010) – Lori Fassler, a nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital for 12 years, has been awarded a $5,000 Edward Stiften Nursing Scholarship. Fassler has begun pursuing a Masters of Science in Nursing (MSN) at McKendree University. She is attending classes part time and plans to graduate in May 2013.



Fassler earned her associate degree in Nursing from Lewis and Clark Community College in 1997 and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from McKendree University in 2003. She began at AMH in 1998 as a staff RN/relief charge nurse on the Surgical Care Unit and Pediatrics. She has been in OB full time since 2003 and became the OB nurse clinician in July 2009.



Fassler is the daughter of Pam Colley, nursing supervisor in the Transitional Care Unit of AMH.



“I have had many excellent mentors at Alton Memorial but my most inspirational influence, both personally and professionally, is my mother, who has been employed by BJC since 1978,” Fassler says. “Most of those years have been at AMH and she spent a few years as an OB staff nurse as well. There are even pictures of my family when my mom was a staff nurse from an OB open house probably 20 years ago. My aunts (Fern Agney of Eunice Smith Home and ER nurse Angela Colley) are also long-time BJC employees who have influenced my career.”



In addition, Fassler’s husband, Jesse, is an EMT/paramedic and a nursing student at LCCC.



Fassler also served as a candy striper in Surgery for two years as a teenager. She used the Templin Scholarship to help fund her associates degree and BSN.



“We're so proud of Lori and all of her accomplishments,” says Debbie Turpin, chief nurse executive of AMH and herself a former Stiften Scholarship winner. “Lori is a great asset to our nursing staff. She has given of herself for many years to AMH and it is nice to know that she is receiving this in return.”



The Stiften Scholarship program was established in 2004 in honor of Ed Stiften, former BJC vice president and chief financial officer, who was a strong supporter of nursing development. Each scholarship provides up to $5,000 annually for tuition, fees and books for employees pursuing their bachelor’s or master’s degree in nursing.



"I am very happy in the OB nurse clinician role and I hope to use my advanced degree to continue to serve Alton Memorial Hospital," Fassler says. "I was a toddler when my mother started working here. I grew up here and it was a natural transition to become an employee when I graduated. The work atmosphere is very family-like, and I definitely feel that Alton Memorial is my home. I hope we can continue this relationship far into the future."