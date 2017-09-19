Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxillary sponsoring Southern Charms trip next spring
September 19, 2017 3:08 PM
ALTON - The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary is sponsoring a Southern Charms tour next spring featuring Jekyll Island, Savannah and Charleston. To learn more, come to the special travel presentation at 5:30 p.m. Monday, September 25, in the Cafe meeting rooms.
Please RSVP to Kathleen Turner at 618-463-7872.
See the online travel brochure at https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/827337