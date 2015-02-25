ALTON – The Alton Memorial Hospital Heart Walk team is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Wood River VFW, 231 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the American Heart Association’s 2015 Heart Walk.

Soda will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Absolutely no beverages can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of up to 10 people. To reserve your table, call Mary Mulrean at 618-463-7345 or e-mail MKM3394@bjc.org. Checks should be made payable to the American Heart Association.

The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s national campaign to get America moving. The Heart Walk is a non-competitive walk that celebrates those who have made lifestyle changes and encourages many more to take the pledge to live healthier lifestyles while raising the dollars needed to fund life-saving research and education about heart health.

“There’s nothing better than a fun night out while also raising money for a great cause,” says Dave Whaley, senior coordinator of Public Relations at AMH, who draws up the questions and serves as emcee.

“The St. Louis area is known for popularizing trivia nights, and I just think it’s a great way to spend a winter evening. I know a lot of people don’t think they will know a lot of the answers. But if you have a team filled with family and friends, there’s a good chance someone else at the table will know.”

Whaley is from the Baby Boomer generation, which could be a hint for some of the questions related to sports, pop culture and history in general, he says. But there will also be some questions for a younger audience.

“If you can’t get an entire team together, just a couple of people can come or even one person can come on his or her own,” Whaley says. “You can have your own table or we’ll be happy to team you up with others. Some people are more competitive than others, but the bottom line at events like this is raising funds for an excellent cause. Heart disease has always been one of the leading killers in this country, so there’s a good chance that almost everyone knows someone who has been affected. We encourage all of them to reserve a table for the evening and have a great time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

TRIVIA NIGHT

Alton Memorial Hospital

Heart Walk Team

7 p.m. Friday, March 13

Wood River VFW Hall

$15/person for tables of up to 10 people

To reserve a table:

Call 618-463-7345

More like this: