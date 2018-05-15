ALTON, IL - Alton Memorial Hospital will hold a Family Fun Run/Walk at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9.

Distances are 4K for runners age 15 and over, and a half-mile for 14 and under. Registration for the event, held in conjunction with the Alton Roadrunners, is $20 in advance and $25 on the morning of the race.

Proceeds will benefit the AMH Heart Walk team and the American Heart Association. Ribbons will be awarded to the top runners in each age group. There will be T-shirts for all runners. Refreshments will be available after the race.

To register or for more information, visit www.altonroadrunners.com or call 618-972-8635.

