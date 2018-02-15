ALTON – A town hall meeting about the opioid crisis will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms. The public is welcome to attend this free meeting.

Guests will hear about the scope of the opioid crisis in Madison County and the work being done regionally by medical professionals, including challenges in care of addicted patients in the emergency room.

There will also be perspectives from someone who is both in recovery and involved in treatment and recovery of others, and a summary of the Madison County Administration’s stance on the opioid crisis.

There will be refreshments and time for questions at the end of the panel presentation/discussion.

The panel will include:

Steven Nonn, Madison County coroner

Karen Tilashalski, coalition coordinator with Chestnut Health Services

Dr. Angela Holbrook, chief of Emergency Medicine at Alton Memorial

Mike Morrison, regional vice president of Bridgeway Behavioral Health (also in recovery from addiction for many years)

Doug Hulme, Madison County administrator

