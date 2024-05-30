ALTON - The Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing is having its biennial reunion Saturday, June 29, at the Best Western Premier Hotel.

“The last graduating class was the class of 1973, which would have made 2023 their 50th anniversary.” says Shannon Fraley, manager of AMH Development and Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. “Our office enjoys working with the nursing reunion committee on this highly anticipated event. Their stories of years gone by are something to which we look forward. It’s interesting to learn where their careers took them.”

The AMH School of Nursing opened March 1, 1938 -- just a few months after the hospital opened. A graduate nursing staff provided instruction across a range of subjects. Students were rated and needed to meet the maximum requirements of the Illinois State Department of Education and Registration. Tuition at the time for three years (RN degree) totaled $150. A total of 626 nurses, including nine men, graduated from the school in its 35-year history.

The reunion committee is composed of six alumni, including 1964 graduate Carol Noble, who was a nurse at Alton Memorial until retiring in 2008.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Some of us have stayed connected over the years, sometimes in person, but mainly via online platforms like Facebook, but we love seeing our classmates in person,” Noble says.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. June 29. Debbie Turpin, chief nursing officer for Alton Memorial, will speak on hospital updates. The event will end with keynote speaker Lori Franke-Hopkins, Ed.D, who will speak about “Musical Memories.”

Invitations have been mailed and RSVPs are required before June 22.

“If someone is a graduate and didn’t receive an invite, they should reach out to Shannon Fraley in the Development Office at Alton Memorial,” Noble says.

For more information, call the AMH Development/Foundation office at

618-463-7701.

More like this: