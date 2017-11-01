Alton Memorial Hospital pumpkin decorating contest winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - ‘KISS’ Your Pain Goodbye, Alton Pain Management earned a goodie basket from the Alton Memorial Hospital People Team for winning the hospital's no-carve pumpkin contest. Pictured with the KISS pumpkins, left to right, are Toni Anderson, Karen Miller, Debbie Miller and Jenia Howard. Standing in the back are Jen King, Glenda Stucker and Dr. Thomas Brummett. Not pictured is Brie Huelsmann. Voting for the pumpkins raised $186 for the AMH United Way campaign, and the basket was put together by Bob Menichino, manager of Morrison's Food and Nutrition Services at the hospital and a member of the People Team. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football