ALTON – The Wound Care Center at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds. The fifth annual Wound Care Awareness Week is being held from June 4 to June 8. One of 700+ Healogics-managed Centers; the AMH Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds. Program Directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions.

It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.

“We see patients living with non-healing wounds for a prolonged amount of time due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options,” said D. Scott Covington, MD, FACS, Provider Education and Engagement leader for Healogics. “We work to educate community physicians about which of their patients can benefit from advanced wound care, and then provide coordinated care to heal that patient’s wounds.”

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to the AMH Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. Visit www.woundcareawarenessweek.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and to hear from patients about how wound healing changed their life. To schedule an appointment, please call 618-433-7066 or visit https://www.altonmemorialhospital.org/Medical-Services/Wound-Care-Center.

About Healogics, Inc.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a nationwide network of Wound Care Centers® and cared for over 300,000 new patients in 2017 through an integrated network of partner hospitals and Wound Care Centers, academic medical centers, and other post?acute sites. Healogics utilizes an evidence?based standards of care to chronic wound healing to treat an underserved and growing patient population. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.

