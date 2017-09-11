ALTON - Congratulations to Jane King of the Alton Memorial Hospital Nursing Office, center holding plaque, who is the AMH September Employee of the Month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Her co-workers say that “Jane is one of the most kind hearted individuals you could ever have the privilege of meeting. She does an excellent job as house supervisor, always advocating for the staff. Jane always has a smile and a positive attitude. There are not enough words to describe how awesome and amazing Jane is!”

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Fly-In Festival Taking Flight This Weekend

Sep 14, 2023 - 27th Annual Fly-In Festival Featuring Flights, Food Trucks, Farmers Market, and More

Jun 1, 2023 - Twenty-Three Carrollton High Grads Awarded $39,200 In Scholarship Grants

 