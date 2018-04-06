Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Dr. Geoffrey Turner, OB/GYN at Alton Memorial Hospital, fields a question from the audience during "Menopause Mania," which attracted 100 women to the hospital Wednesday night to learn and also to go shopping at Miss Eunice's Hat Box (the AMH gift shop). Dr. Katie Drake Sherer, an area chiropractor and nutritionist, also spoke at the event.

 