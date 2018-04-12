Alton Memorial Hospital hosts "Kids in the Kitchen" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The latest installment of Alton Memorial Hospital’s "Kids in the Kitchen" on Wednesday evening was another success. Morrison's Food and Nutrition staff hosted 35 children in the hospital’s café meeting rooms, showing them several healthy recipes made up of fruits and vegetables. And a special thank you to Dr. Laura Hill, who conducted the program. In the first photo, Joseph Rabozzi, 11, a student at North Elementary School in Godfrey, takes a bite from one of his recipes. In the second photo, the Morrison’s staff and the children gathered at the end of the program. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip