Alton Memorial Hospital hosts annual Christmas party for young patients
December 9, 2015 1:52 PM
Twins Delani and Dawson Jarman, 11, of East Alton pose with their dog and Santa Claus at the Alton Memorial Hospital Human Motion Institute's annual Christmas party Dec. 7.
The children, who are all HMI patients, enjoyed refreshments and a chance to visit with Santa.
Alton Home Depot employees also helped the with some building projects.
See more about Human Motion Institute Rehabilitation Services at Alton Memorial Hospital's website.
