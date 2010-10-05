Alton Memorial Hospital Gift Shop Opens Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop, known as Miss Eunice's Hat Box, held a ribbon cutting Oct. 4 to mark the reopening of the renovated and expanded store. Cutting the ribbon is gift shop manager Susie Bechtold. The gift shop is back in the Beeby Wing lobby and now includes the atrium that looks out on the circle drive and healing garden.Volunteers staff the gift shop and all profits benefit the hospital. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and occasional Sundays. The gift shop will be open during the AMH Women's Wellness Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20, and will be offering 20 percent off selected items. Article continues after sponsor message Photos by Dave Whaley More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip