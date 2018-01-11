Alton Memorial Hospital employee of the month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Lori Friedel of the Alton Memorial Hospital Nursing office, center, has earned the AMH Employee of the Month Award for January. Lori accepts the award from Tammy Amizich, manager of the Nursing office, and AMH President Dave Braasch. Her co-workers “can’t say enough about Lori, she is amazing at her job. She goes above the call of duty with a lot of “behind the scenes” work. Lori is always upbeat and has a professionalism about her. She not only cares about the employees of AMH, but she treats everyone with respect and compassion. She has excellent leadership qualities and is very deserving of being Employee of the Month. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip