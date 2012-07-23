Outpatient Services, MCU, Human Motion Institute Lead the Way in Quality of Care

ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital won three prestigious honors at the 2012 PRC (Professional Research Consultants) National Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

PRC’s 5-Star Awards went to the Human Motion Institute for its Outpatient Overall Quality of Care and the Medical Care Unit for its Inpatient Quality of Care. The hospital also earned a 4-Star Award for its Outpatient Overall Quality of Care. It’s the fifth year in a row that the HMI has won a 5-Star Award and also the fifth year in a row that AMH has been honored for its outpatient care.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards, while those that score in the top 25 percent earned 4-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

PHOTO BY RUSTY INGRAM Members of the Human Motion Institute staff and AMH President Dave Braasch, back row at right, celebrate HMI's fifth straight year earning a 5-Star Award in the Professional Research Consultants Excellence in Healthcare Awards.

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of everyone who has contributed to earning these awards. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

“Our therapists provide acute therapy in the Duncan Wing, skilled rehab on the first floor of Hatch (Transitional Care Unit), and outpatient services at two locations -- AMH ground floor Olin and Alton North (226 Regional Drive),” says Sue Walker, manager of Alton Memorial’s Human Motion Institute. “I am proud of our rehab team and grateful to work with such a talented and dedicated group.”

“We continue to have an excellent group of employees working together to provide the best care possible,” says Amy Toenyes, manager of the Medical Care Unit, located on the third floor of the Duncan Wing. “This award will be a great thank you to all of them for all of their hard work. They all deserve to be recognized for the excellent jobs that they do daily.”

Outpatient services available at AMH that contributed toward the hospital’s 4-Star Award include, but are not limited to, the Human Motion Institute (at the hospital and at Alton Rehab North), Medical Imaging, Twin Rivers MRI, the Heart and Vascular Center (cardiac cath lab and cardiology services), the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine, Medication and Radiation Oncology, the Digestive Health Center and Ambulatory Surgical Services.

“We are so proud of Alton Memorial Hospital and are thrilled to present them with these National Excellence in Healthcare Awards,” says Joe M. Inguanzo, president and CEO of PRC. “These awards are proof that Alton Memorial is committed to improving health care. It takes years of dedication, determination and hard work to achieve this level of success. Congratulations to Alton Memorial Hospital and its staff for improving health care services for Alton and the other communities it serves.”

Research is conducted via a confidential telephone interview to obtain the opinions of the patients at AMH. The research findings are then presented to the hospital to use in continuous improvement and enhancement of patient satisfaction.

PRC, a nationally known healthcare marketing research company headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is in its 32nd year of providing marketing research for hospitals across the United States. Hospital leaders from across the United States gathered in Scottsdale, Ariz., on June 3-6 to participate in the 2012 PRC Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

