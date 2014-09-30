Dr. Mark Allendorph and Vickie Garvey tend to a patient in Alton Memorial Hospital’s Digestive Health Center, which earned one of the six 5-Star Awards for AMH from Professional Research Consultants this year.

ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital won eight prestigious honors at the 2014 PRC (Professional Research Consultants) National Excellence in Healthcare Conference, held this summer in St. Louis.

PRC’s 5-Star Awards went to:

The Human Motion Institute for its Outpatient Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy;

The Women’s Health and Childbirth Center for Inpatient OB/GYN Services;

The Digestive Health Center for Outpatient Endoscopy Services;

The Cardiac Cath Lab for Outpatient Cardiology Services;

Outpatient Ambulatory Testing for Outpatient Services (Duncan Wing Lobby Outpatient Lab and EKG services);

Outpatient “Test and Treatment” Services (collectively, that would be Medical Imaging, Twin Rivers MRI, Medical and Radiation Oncology, HMI, and Ambulatory Testing).

PRC’s 4-Star Awards went to:

The Emergency Department

Inpatient Services (Medical Care Unit, Intermediate Care Unit, Surgical Care Unit, Transitional Care Unit and OB).

It’s the seventh year in a row that the HMI has won a 5-Star Award and also the seventh year in a row that AMH has been honored for its outpatient care.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards, while those that score in the top 25 percent earned 4-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of everyone who has contributed to earning these awards. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

“We are thrilled to present Alton Memorial Hospital with these National Excellence in Healthcare Awards,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, president and CEO of Professional Research Consultants. “It was through their hard work, dedication and determination that they have made their facility a better place for the entire community. In the past 33 years we've never seen hospitals more determined to exceed customers' expectations than the hospitals we recognized this year. It speaks to their passion that Alton Memorial is among the best of the best.”

Research is conducted to obtain the opinions of physicians, patients and employees via a confidential survey to assess their perceptions. Health care facilities use the research findings to continuously improve and enhance patient, employee and physician satisfaction.

PRC, a nationally known health care marketing research company headquartered

in Omaha, Neb., is in its 34th year of providing marketing research for hospitals across the United States.

