ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital is delivering books to area schools this month as part of the BJC Summer Book Brigade.

Students and teachers from East Elementary School in Alton accepted their books May 20 from, middle of the back row left to right, Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development at AMH; Dave Braasch, AMH President; and Steve Thompson, chairman of the AMH board of directors.

Alton Memorial is delivering more than 1,100 books to 15 elementary schools in five area school districts, with the books -- donated by BJC employees -- going to students who will be entering third grade in the fall.

