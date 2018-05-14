ALTON - The National Hospital Week fun continued at Alton Memorial on Thursday as Shivers Frozen Custards of Godfrey supplied free treats for employees.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Brad Goacher, vice president of Administration for AMH, serves Sue Heinz of Physical Therapy an ice cream sundae.

Related Video:

Alton Memorial Hospital Child Safety Day 2010

Custard for a Cause Aids Area First Responders

 