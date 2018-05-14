Alton Memorial Hospital continued National Hospital Week with treats from Shivers Frozen Custard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The National Hospital Week fun continued at Alton Memorial on Thursday as Shivers Frozen Custards of Godfrey supplied free treats for employees. Article continues after sponsor message Brad Goacher, vice president of Administration for AMH, serves Sue Heinz of Physical Therapy an ice cream sundae. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip