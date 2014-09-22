ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital, an area leader in oncology services, will present its second annual Cancer Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11, in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. A series of health screenings, informational tables, speakers and a free boxed lunch from Subway of Wood River will be available at no charge. To register for the fair and the screenings, call 1-800-392-0936.

Dr. Dani Tazbaz, a pulmonologist on staff at AMH, will speak on the topic of lung cancer at 10 a.m. in the cafeteria meeting rooms. Dr. Daren Kest, ENT, will follow at approximately 10:20 a.m. with a discussion of head and neck cancers.

The screenings, held in the AMH Wound Care Center, will include colorectal screenings with a PSA by Dr. Mark Woodson, medical oncologist; skin cancer screenings by Dr. Noor Ahmed, plastic surgeon; lung function tests by the AMH Respiratory Department; and breast exams by Mary Ann Pass and Dr. Nicol McDonald of Southern Illinois Health Foundation.

These screening tests are done so that cancers can be found as early as possible – while they are small and before they have spread. In general, the earlier a cancer is found and treated, the better the chances are for living for many years.

Half of all men and one-third of all women in the United States will develop cancer during their lifetimes. Today, millions of people are living with cancer or have had cancer. The risk of developing many types of cancer can be reduced by changes in a person’s lifestyle, for example, by staying away from tobacco, limiting time in the sun, being physically active and healthy eating.

Cancer is the general name for a group of more than 100 diseases. Although there are many kinds of cancer, all cancers start because abnormal cells grow out of control. Untreated cancers can cause serious illness and death.

