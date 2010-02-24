Alton Memorial Having Safe Sitter Class April 10 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Alton, IL - February 24, 2010) – A class teaching adolescents some of the basics for safe baby sitting will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Alton Memorial Hospital. The class will be held in the Hatch meeting rooms for a fee of $65 per person. To register, call 1-800-392-0936.



The safe sitter class is intended for adolescents 11-13 years of age and covers skills for airway rescue, awareness of the responsibilities of child care, injury prevention and personal safety, elementary knowledge of child development, a systematic approach to injury management, introductory interviewing and business skills, techniques for basic child care, techniques for behavior management, ethical and compassionate behavior for babysitting, raised awareness of personal limitations and the importance of summoning help promptly.



Lunch will be included. Special dietary considerations should be communicated at the time of registration. Registration information will be mailed out to parents and students before the class.



The registration fee can be paid on the day of the class. Checks should be made payable to Alton Memorial Hospital. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip