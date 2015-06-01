ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital is partnering with St. Louis Children’s Hospital on two classes aimed at children in June.

The first one is Babysitting 101, which will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, in the cafeteria meeting rooms. The class is taught by an instructor from Children’s Hospital and is a great introduction to the basics of babysitting. A 28-page workbook and light snack are provided.

Topics include the business of babysitting, child development, safety and first aid, fun and games.

The cost is $30 per child. Pre-registration is required by calling 314-454-5437 or toll-free 800-678-5437.

On Thursday, June 18, the class is Staying Home Alone. This parent-child class, led by a Children’s Hospital facilitator, will help parents and children determine the child’s readiness – physically, mentally and emotionally – to stay home by themselves and help prepare them for this experience.

The class will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. June 18 in the cafeteria meeting rooms. The cost is $25 per family and pre-registration is required by calling 314-454-5437 or toll-free 800-678-5437.

