ALTON – Two Alton Memorial Hospital departments have received awards from national health care research leader Professional Research Consultants Inc. (PRC).

The Human Motion Institute received a 5-Star Award and the Emergency Department earned a 4-Star Award. It’s the 11th year in a row that the Human Motion Institute has received the 5-Star Award.

Presentations were made during the 2018 Excellence in Healthcare Conference in Charleston, South Carolina, May 22.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards. Service lines that score in the top 25 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 4-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of everyone who has contributed to earning these awards. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

The Human Motion Institute includes Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy located both on the hospital campus and at the Alton North location at 226 Regional Drive.

“I’m proud of each and every one of our staff members and proud of the work we do together to serve our patients and our community,” said Sue Walker, manager of HMI.

Alton Memorial Hospital operates one of the busiest emergency departments in the Metro East and is also recognized by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) program as an Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics.

“The goal of the Emergency Department at Alton Memorial is to provide excellent care to each and every patient that comes through our doors, and this award is proof that we are meeting that goal,” said Cindy Bray, manager of the ED. “Each member of our team -- and it is a team effort, from the physicians, the nurses, unit clerks and patient care techs -- works diligently every day and night to meet the needs of our patients. The team also extends to all of the other departments that help us run efficiently -- the inpatient units, Medical Imaging, Laboratory and Pharmacy. It is an honor to be able to serve the community we live in and the surrounding communities and provide them the best care possible in this area.”

Professional Research Consultants, Inc. is a national health care market research company. For more than 35 years, PRC has facilitated millions of interviews, delivered insightful reports and provided customized research solutions to hospitals and healthcare organizations. Services measure community perceptions, brand positions, patient experience, physician alignment and engagement, and employee engagement.

