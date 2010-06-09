PT/OT/Speech, Medical Care Unit and OB Lead the Way in Quality of Care

ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital and four of its departments have won a total of six prestigious honors in the 2010 PRC (Professional Research Consultants) National Excellence in Healthcare Awards.

PRC’s 5-Star Awards for Overall Quality of Care went to Alton Rehab North and PT/OT/Speech for Outpatient Therapy; and the Medical Care Unit for Inpatient Medical and Obstetrics/Labor Delivery for Inpatient OB/GYN. AMH was named a 4-Star Hospital for Outpatient Services - Overall Quality of Care. The hospital’s Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy/Speech Therapy also earned a Top Performer Award for Outpatient Therapy – Overall Quality of Care.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards, while those that score in the top 25 percent earned 4-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

“Every department in our hospital has worked extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “Meeting and exceeding our patients’ expectations is one of our top priorities, so we are continuously working to improve the care and services we provide. It is our expectation that the hospital will continue to be recognized in the future.”

“I’m proud of our experienced team of nurses and physicians who give new

mothers personalized, expert care with a tender touch,” said Jessica Mossman, manager of the Family Birth Center. “This award confirms the dedication and expertise of our staff.”

“We are fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated staff of physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists, athletic trainers and support staff,” says Sue Walker, manager of Alton Memorial’s Human Motion Institute, the department which includes both PT/OT/Speech and Alton Rehab North. “It’s wonderful to see them recognized with an honor like this.”

“We are lucky to have such a caring and compassionate group of employees and doctors who do an excellent job daily,” says Amy Toenyes, manager of the Medical Care Unit. “This award will recognize them for their hard work, which they so deserve. It is wonderful that we are building the best care close to home for our patients and families.”

Outpatient services available at AMH that contributed toward the hospital’s 4-Star Award include, but are not limited to, the Human Motion Institute (at the hospital and at Alton Rehab North), Medical Imaging, Twin Rivers MRI, the Heart and Vascular Center (cardiac cath lab and cardiology services), Medication and Radiation Oncology, the Digestive Health Center and Ambulatory Surgical Services.

“We are so proud of Alton Memorial Hospital and are thrilled to present them with these National Excellence in Healthcare Awards,” says Joe M. Inguanzo, president and CEO of PRC. “These awards are proof that Alton Memorial is committed to improving health care. It takes years of dedication, determination and hard work to achieve this level of success. Congratulations to Alton Memorial Hospital and its staff for improving health care services for Alton and the other communities it serves.”

Research is conducted via a confidential telephone interview to obtain the opinions of the patients at AMH. The research findings are then presented to the hospital to use in cont

