ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital has reached gold level status in the Red Cross’ Champions for Life campaign. The Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region of the Red Cross presented a plaque to AMH on May 20.

The mission of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services is to provide the safest, most reliable, most cost-effective blood possible through voluntary donations.

The Champions for Life health care initiative benefits the Red Cross in two ways: by increasing blood donations at hospital-sponsored blood drives and recognizing hospital sponsors and blood donors for their generous efforts.

To meet its top priority – to provide safe, reliable blood products to patients in need – the Red Cross depends on partnerships with area hospitals, including Alton Memorial Hospital.

Alton Memorial Hospital staff and the public played an integral part in the hospital being able to collect 85 pints of blood through hosting five blood drives in 2013. Because each pint has the potential to reach up to three people, more than 250 patients may have benefited from their efforts.

“Alton Memorial Hospital not only provides excellent health care to our community, they go above and beyond and show true concern and support for area patients by hosting blood drives with the American Red Cross,” said Scott Caswell, CEO of the Missouri-Illinois Region. “This type of partnership is one which is greatly valued and needed in order to help meet patient demand for blood products. The American Red Cross is honored to partner with Alton Memorial Hospital.”

To donate blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Rusty Ingram, AMH director of Business Development, accepts a plaque from Angie Lange, left, Red Cross donor recruitment representative; and Tammy Lampe, Red Cross regional account manager, announcing Alton Memorial’s gold level status in the Red Cross Champions for Life campaign for 2013.

