Alton Memorial Hospital has donated an ambulance to Lewis and Clark Community College to be used by students in the Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedicine programs.

Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College, said the hospital’s donation will assist the college’s students as they prepare for EMT/Paramedicine careers.

“We are grateful to Alton Memorial for their generous donation,” Chapman said. “Having an ambulance on campus for our EMT and Paramedicine students to use will place them in a ‘real world’ learning environment as they prepare for careers vital to those in our communities.”

Darla Long, EMT/Paramedicine coordinator at Lewis and Clark said the ambulance, which is valued at $5,000, will greatly benefit students.

“We will use the ambulance to demonstrate practical situations. Students will use mannequin patients in the ambulance to assess, treat, learn to properly place them on stretchers and load them into the ambulance,” Long said. “Before, we did this in the classroom, so now we have the added benefit of students learning in a similar environment as that in which they will be working.”

“We are very happy to know the ambulance will be used as a training tool for EMT and Paramedic students at Lewis and Clark,” said Alton Memorial Hospital President Dave Braasch. “We continue to seek out community partnerships, and this investment will allow EMT students to hit the ground running when ready to enter the workforce.”

Jason Bowman, EMS coordinator at Alton Memorial, is on the advisory committee for the EMT/Paramedicine programs at Lewis and Clark. He said students will definitely benefit by having an ambulance on campus at all times as a training site.

“The ambulance will comfortably fit four students in back for simulations with portable suction, a main suction unit, main oxygen and ports and more,” Bowman said.

“Alton Memorial has been so generous, not only with this donation, but also for being one of the institutions that allow us to come in and do our clinicals on site,” said Donna Meyer, Lewis and Clark Dean of Health Sciences.



Alton Memorial Hospital donated an ambulance to Lewis and Clark Community College for use by students in the EMT/Paramedicine programs. From left: Brad Goacher, vice president of operations for Alton Memorial Hospital; Dr. Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College; Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital; Donna Meyer, dean of Health Sciences at Lewis and Clark; Darla Long, Lewis and Clark EMT/Paramedicine coordinator, and Jason Bowman, Alton Memorial EMS coordinator.

