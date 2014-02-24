Alton Memorial Convenient Care Opening March 3

Ribbon Cutting Planned For Opening Day on Godfrey Road

ALTON, IL -- Getting the right care in the right setting is more important than ever before. Alton Memorial Convenient Care is scheduled to open Monday, March 3, at 5520B Godfrey Road – at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Stamper Lane. A ribbon cutting will be held in a noon ceremony. More parking will be available at North Elementary School, just across Stamper Lane to the north. Refreshments will be available.





Alton Memorial Convenient Care will offer urgent treatment for non-acute medical issues. The medical team is ready to give you immediate, same-day attention. No appointments are necessary.

“Alton Memorial Convenient Care will provide additional access to care at a lower cost,” said Michelle Gross, office manager for Alton Memorial Convenient Care. “We will see patients that have an illness or injury that doesn’t warrant a trip to the emergency room. If your physician office is closed, we can see you and the results of your visit will be sent to your physician for continuity of care.”

Alton Memorial Convenient Care is just that – convenient care when and where you need it. With easy stop-light access, Convenient Care is located two miles south of I-255 across from McDonald’s. The hours are 2-10 p.m. daily and the phone number is 618-463-7800.

Common ailments seen at Alton Memorial Convenient Care will include:

Allergies and allergic reactions

Back pain

Burns and sunburns

Constipation or diarrhea

Cough, cold or flu symptoms

Dental problems

Fever

Finger or toe nail problems

Foreign bodies

Hand infections

Insect bites or rashes

Joint sprain or pain

Minor muscle strains

Minor scrapes, cuts or bruises

School physicals

Sinus pain

Sore throat or earache

Treatment of workers’ compensation injuries

Urinary tract infection symptoms

Wound checks

Alton Memorial Convenient Care accepts most insurance plans, check, cash and Mastercard. If your ailment is not severe, avoid the emergency room and stop by the Convenient Care location. A simple office visit co-pay or fee for service transaction will have you on the road to recovery.

Alton Memorial Convenient Care is located at the corner of Godfrey Road and Stamper Lane, across from North Elementary School.

