ALTON – Removal of an MRI machine will result in the complete closure of the circle drive outside Alton Memorial Hospital beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 26. The planned crane lift is scheduled for 9 a.m. The area is expected to be open again by the end of the day.

All entrances and exits to the hospital that lead out to the circle drive will be closed for the duration of the crane lift. The Duncan Wing valet entrance and the Olin Wing entrances (Family Care Pharmacy and Human Motion Institute) will be open, although traffic will be diverted in those areas.

Security tape and signage will be posted around the affected areas and AMH Public Safety personnel will be present, as available, to help direct traffic.

Alton Memorial’s commitment to provide excellent care to the community is growing by replacing our 3T MRI machine with the newest technology later this year. AMH thanks you in advance for your patience and cooperation.