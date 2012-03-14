Dr. Jeffrey Fierstein Dr. James Fernandez

ALTON, IL -- Jeffrey Fierstein, M.D., and James Fernandez, M.D., both board certified in otolaryngology, have joined the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital. They are accepting patients in their office located in Suite 209 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. The phone number is 618-451-1800.

Dr. Fierstein, who has been in practice for more than 30 years, earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and completed his residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He is trained in the medical and surgical management and treatment of patients with diseases and disorders of the ear, nose and throat, and related structures of the head and neck.

Dr. Fernandez, a St. Louis native, earned his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Notre Dame and his medical degree at Saint Louis University School of Medicine in 1981 before an internship at Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals in Detroit.

