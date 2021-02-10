ALTON — Alton mayoral candidate David Goins welcomed today the endorsement and support of the Alton Teamster Local Union 525.

“I’m thrilled to receive the support of Local 525. Our mutual goal is to provide Alton families with safe neighborhoods and job security, aimed at rebuilding the Alton Community. We share the belief that retaining and attracting new families must be a priority. Alton’s population has declined to approximately 26,500 residents and if it drops below 25,000, the city will lose its home rule status,” said Goins.

Teamsters 525 is a local union serving Madison, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery counties. Alton Teamsters Local Union 525 has approximately 1,330 members and 14 employees.



“As president of Local 525, I know David Goins to be a man of the highest ethical standards and utmost integrity,” said Kyle Bollinger, President of Alton Teamsters Local Union 525. “We support David’s vision for rebuilding the Alton Community, including economic development which corresponds to new businesses and jobs. David Goins possesses the right temperament to be an outstanding mayor for the city of Alton. And we believe that he will operate with transparency and hold himself and his administration accountable to the Alton taxpayers. Local Union 525 looks forward to partnering with the new administration.”

To learn more about David Goins’ mayoral campaign or to donate to Friends for David Goins, visit his website at: https://goinsformayor.com/. You can also follow his campaign on Facebook (@DavidGoinsforMayor).

