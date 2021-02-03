ALTON — Alton mayoral candidate David Goins welcomed today the endorsement and support of the Alton Laborers’ Local Union 218.

“I am elated to receive the support of the Laborers’ Local Union 218 and its hard-working men and women of this community. My administration will work collaboratively with the leadership of Local 218 to find solutions to keeping our families working. And I will not support further outsourcing and privatization of jobs,” said Goins. “If we are going to rebuild Alton, it is imperative that we provide our families with safe neighborhoods and job security. Alton’s population has declined to approximately 26,500 residents and if it drops below 25,000, the city will lose its home rule status.”

Laborers’ Local Union 218 has approximately 350 members and 2 employees with a primary focus on the construction industry.

“Our 350 hard-working men and women of Local 218 are endorsing David Goins for the next Mayor of Alton. Mr. Goins has a proven record of operating with transparency and integrity. He will be a mayor that works for the people of Alton and not just for his own personal interest as the current Mayor does,” said Robert McDonald, Business Manager of Alton Laborers’ Local Union 218. “Brandt Walker is unresponsive to the city’s public workers, their families and taxpayers. He is more committed to encouraging out-of-state companies to bring in workers and take jobs from the men and women who are trying to provide for their families. David Goins will partner with our local trades and businesses to find solutions and bring a new vision for rebuilding the Alton Community for our hard-working families.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about David Goins’ mayoral campaign or to donate to Friends for David Goins, visit his website at:

https://goinsformayor.com/.

You can also follow his campaign on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/DavidGoinsforMayor/

More like this:

Related Video: