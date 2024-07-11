ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins took a moment to acknowledge the life and legacy left by longtime public servant and lifelong Alton resident Rick Faccin at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“I would like to just acknowledge the passing of our former Auditor and County Board Member Rick Faccin,” Goins said. “[Faccin] was a wonderful servant to our community and to Madison County.

“We want to acknowledge him and send our condolences to his family, and just to memorialize him and remember him for all his hard work - all his dedication to Alton, his selfless service that he provided to the Alton community and Madison County community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Faccin served as a member of the Madison County Board from 1994 to 2000, playing an active role in securing road and street projects for his district. In 2002, he was elected Madison County Auditor and served for several terms, earning recognition and honors such as being named Auditor of the Year in 2010 by the Illinois Association of County Auditors.

As a dedicated public servant, Faccin was also well-known for working with Catholic Charities for more than 20 years; during that time, he earned the Distinguished Service Award from Catholic Charities in 2001 and the Father M.J. Quilligan Humanitarian Award in 2009.

Visitation for Faccin will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alton.

