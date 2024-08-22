ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins held a press conference following an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect and K-9 officer dead and an Alton officer injured on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

Alton Police Department officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect in the early morning hours of Aug. 22, 2024, in the 700 block of East 6th Street in Alton. Officer Allen Averbeck was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and transported to an area hospital. His K-9 partner, Odin, was struck by gunfire and transported to a local veterinary hospital with critical injuries, to which he later succumbed. The suspect was also shot during the exchange, transported to an area hospital, and pronounced deceased.

“Today, our community faced a heartbreaking event that has deeply impacted all of us,” Goins said during the press conference. “In times like these, it’s easy to feel disheartened. However, I urge our community to come together in unity and resilience. We must remember the strength of our collective spirit. The bond between our citizens and law enforcement is one of mutual respect and trust, and we must continue to nurture that bond, even in the face of adversity.”

Goins said Averbeck was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

“One of our brave police officers from the Alton Police Department was struck by the suspect’s gunfire,” Goins said. “That officer was treated at an area hospital and later released. He is recovering at home and wishes to express his gratitude over the concern that was shown to him.”

K-9 Odin was critically injured and died from his injuries while at the veterinary hospital. His body was transported by a procession of officers from area police agencies to Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Goins noted that Odin was a “beloved” member of the Alton Police Department. Odin joined the department in February, and he and Averbeck graduated from the K-9 Academy in May. Goins added that the two officers had a “bond that is unbreakable and unshakeable,” and Odin’s loss was “very tough.”

“We mourn the loss of a dedicated member of our police force, our beloved K-9 Odin, who was tragically killed during this incident,” Goins said. “The loss of Odin is not just a loss of a service animal, but of a loyal companion and a trusted team member…I worked with many K-9 officers throughout my career as a law enforcement officer and saw these K-9s in action, and they are just as brave as the officers who are on the street.”

Goins said he could not comment further on the investigation of the officer-involved shooting, as the investigation is being handled by the Illinois State Police. He said there are no other suspects being sought at this time, and he believes the deceased suspect “acted alone.”

He also said he could not comment on whether this incident was connected with a shooting that occurred last night, Aug. 21, 2024. He added that he did not know the condition of the woman who was shot during Wednesday night’s shooting.

“All we know is that there was a random shooting that took place somewhere earlier that day, but that’s all I can comment on at this time,” he said.

