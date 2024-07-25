ALTON — Alton Mayor David Goins provided an update on the morning of Thursday, July 25, 2024, regarding the ongoing efforts to address the recent collapse of New Frontier Materials' limestone mine, which resulted in a significant crater at Gordon Moore Park.

The mayor emphasized the importance of safety and swift recovery in his communications with New Frontier Materials (NFM) officials.

"Drilling has been progressing well, and we are continuing to advance through the access road area," NFM officials stated in their latest report. "To enhance our productivity, we have brought in a second machine. We continue to hold weekly meetings with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). These meetings have been productive and methodical."

A team of experts is currently reviewing the work completed thus far and discussing further steps to facilitate the reopening of the park. Mayor Goins expressed satisfaction with the progress and collaboration between NFM and MSHA.

"We are pleased with the progress being made by New Frontier Materials and their collaborative efforts with the Mine Safety and Health Administration," Goins said. "The safety of our community is paramount, and we are committed to ensuring that the recovery and remediation process is thorough and effective. I will continue to keep the public informed as we move forward."

Goins said the City of Alton appreciates the ongoing support and cooperation from NFM, MSHA, and congressional representatives. The collective efforts and expertise of all parties involved are deemed crucial in addressing the situation and reopening Gordon Moore Park for public use.

