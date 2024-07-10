ALTON — The City of Alton and New Frontier Materials will hold another meeting later this week to address the sinkhole situation that has closed Gordon Moore Park. The meeting aims to continue discussions on the ongoing safety and restoration efforts.

Matt Barkett, the senior marketing director for New Frontiers Materials, said: "The mining operations remain on hold in Alton."

Alton Mayor David Goins announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that the City of Alton, in collaboration with New Frontier Materials and the Mine Health Safety Administration (MSHA), has made significant progress in the sinkhole investigation.

"As of today (Tuesday), we are pleased to announce that we have received approval from MSHA to commence investigative drilling under the park access road," Goins said. "This crucial exploratory work commenced immediately upon notification."

A representative from New Frontier Materials confirmed the progress, and said: "We had a productive day of drilling, completing a little over half of the initial area. We will continue drilling this week and plan to submit our findings to MSHA once all data is collected."

New Frontier Materials also noted that they will work closely with their consultants to review the collected data and determine the next steps.

Mayor Goins emphasized that his primary focus remains on park safety and the full reopening of the park for community use. "Ensuring the safety of our residents and restoring Gordon Moore Park to its full capacity are my top priorities," Goins said. "We will continue to work diligently with all involved parties to achieve this goal."

Addressing community concerns, Goins added, "I know the community has questions and concerns, and our goal is to provide answers as quickly as possible and address concerns in the same manner."

