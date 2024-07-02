ALTON – Alton Mayor David Goins addressed the community Tuesday afternoon, July 2, 2024, regarding the large sinkhole that recently developed on the Gordon Moore Park soccer playing field and the overall status of the park.

In the wake of the mine subsidence incident at Gordon Moore Park, Mayor Goins emphasized the wide-reaching effects on the community, particularly in terms of public use and economic impact.

"This event has affected not only the everyday enjoyment of our beloved park but also the broader economic activities related thereto," Goins said. "The temporary closure of Gordon Moore Park impacts a variety of community activities and local businesses. From families enjoying their children playing soccer to seniors who regularly engage in activities like pickleball, we are all experiencing a significant disruption from the norm. The impact further extends to our local sports tourism industry, affecting organizations such as the Alton River Dragons and the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course."

Goins highlighted the economic ramifications, noting the reduction in outdoor sports tourism revenue as a substantial blow to the local economy, particularly impacting the Alton Parks and Recreation Department.

"These activities bring visitors to our city, benefiting our restaurants, hotels, and other local businesses," he said.

The mayor assured the community that safety remains the top priority. "I am committed to working with New Frontier Materials, MSHA, and other stakeholders to ensure that the park is thoroughly inspected and remediated to the highest safety standards," Goins said. "To that end, we will prioritize safety in all our plans and actions."

Mayor Goins also addressed the financial implications of the incident, emphasizing a dual focus on physical and economic stability. "We are equally committed to ensuring the economic stability and vitality of our community. I will continue to work diligently to support the businesses and organizations affected by this incident, and to implement measures that will help safeguard our community's economic future."

He concluded with a message of resilience and unity: "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this challenging situation. Together, we will overcome this and emerge stronger, ensuring that Alton remains a safe and thriving place for all."

