Alton Mayor Brant Walker expressed excitement and positive hopes Thursday for the future with the new owner of Alton Square Mall.

Hull Property Group announced the acquisition of Alton Square Mall in Alton on Wednesday afternoon.

“We welcome Hull Property Group to Alton as the new owners of Alton Square Mall and we look forward to working with them to ensure the property’s continued success,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “The mall has experienced significant growth in recent years with the additions of Ross Dress for Less and Hibbett Sports, and I am confident that with the positive track record of Hull Property Group that we will continue to see the mall thrive as a retail anchor in our community.”

Hull Property Group said in a statement is important for a community to have a vibrant and prosperous regional mall and said it was it was promising to see the early support from Mayor Walker and Alton Economic Development Director Greg Caffey.

