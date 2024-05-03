ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins traveled to Chicago this past weekend to be honored as an award recipient at the 26th Black Heritage Awards at the Chicago History Museum.

Mayor Goins said he was very honored to be recognized at the Black Heritage Awards alongside some individuals from Chicagoland who are doing great work.

“It was just an honor to be there with other great individuals,” he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Goins said it is exciting he was recognized as the first Black mayor in Alton, but he said he also realized there is a ways to go nationwide when it comes to racial issues.

Sheila Goins, David’s wife, said she was very thrilled for David to be honored.

“One thing that is clear is that David always felt a calling to run for mayor,” she said. “The fact that he is a Black man didn’t play a part in him running for mayor, but it is a beautiful thing that he was.”

The Goins’ granddaughter Savanna and his niece Brittany Watkins attended the ceremony, which also meant a lot, David said.

More like this:

Related Video: