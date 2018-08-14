ALTON – Alton Mayor Brant Walker issued a proclamation for National Health Center Week (Aug. 12 - Aug. 18) to the three SIHF Healthcare health centers located in Alton, IL.

Health center managers Carey Runde, Shelley Sumner, and Cathy Sabolo accepted the proclamation which recognizes America’s nearly 1,400 health center organizations with over 10,400 service delivery sites, their dedicated staff, board members, patients and all those responsible for their continued success and growth since the first health centers opened their doors more than 50 years ago.

The network of SIHF health centers participate annually in National Health Center Week, a national campaign to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers and the dedicated staff who bring healthcare to the medically underserved.

The SIHF Healthcare health centers in Alton are part of a nationwide network of health centers that serve more than 27 million Americans. SIHF Healthcare employs 600 people across its network of 31 health centers, operations, and additional program services throughout Central and Southwestern Illinois.

To learn more about SIHF Healthcare and to find a location near you, please visit www.sihf.org

