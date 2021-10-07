ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins and Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido announced new measures in response to recent reports of violence and liquor law violations in downtown Alton.

Goins and Pulido announced the implementation of new policies, effective immediately, including: 1) Greater police presence in downtown Alton on Friday and Saturday nights authorized by the Chief of Police Marcos Pulido; and 2) Zero tolerance for violations of city ordinances such as the drinking of alcohol outside, loitering, fighting, and anything that creates public disorder.

“My administration is dedicated to the public safety of downtown Alton and the surrounding community,” Goins said. “We will not tolerate violation of liquor laws and state statutes or city ordinances that create public disorder and reduces the public safety of our citizens who frequent the downtown area.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Pulido said the Police Department will be increasing its visibility via additional officers in the downtown area, in addition to its patrol officers across the city, as well as implementing a zero-tolerance policy for city violation ordinances.

“The Alton Police Department is committed to diligently working to protect our community, including our downtown residents and businesses,” Pulido said. “I am thankful for the support from the Mayor’s Office and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in our efforts to resolve some of the issues that have been occurring. I am proud of our officers for their continued efforts to protect our community.”

Goins stated that he was working closely with Pulido and the Police Department to implement the new measures and monitor their effectiveness and reiterated his confidence in the Department.

“I fully stand behind and support our Police Department in their endeavors to bring safety and order to the downtown area as well as in other trouble areas and in our community as a whole,” Goins said. “The police have an important job to do in responding to recent challenges and I am confident they will address these issues with fairness and professionalism.”

More like this:

Related Video: