ALTON - The Alton mayor and an alderman have spoken out this week about the settlement between Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Zachariah Yinger after a search and seizure of his establishments on March 30, 2024, on Broadway in Downtown Alton.

The agreement says the state must return a 2023 Ram Van, a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 and $213,000 in cash to Yinger taken in the search on March 30. The state will retain a CFMoto Z-Force and $175,000 cash.

The Studio 420 owner has surrendered his business license.

The state's attorney's office said Yinger agrees to cease all hemp and THC product sales in Madison County.

The state will not pursue forfeiture of properties Yinger owns at 116 Cherry Street, 1110 E. Broadway, 1104 E. Broadway, or 1126 E. Broadway.

Alton Mayor David Goins said he is glad to see the settlement agreement between Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Yinger.

“This was a civil action and there were no criminal charges filed against that person (Yinger) or the people affiliated with it,” Goins said. “I support the settlement and I am glad the situation is over.”

Alton Alderman Ray Strebel said when so many came to the Alton City Council he thought it was a good idea to work out a solution to what had become a “true problem.”

“I could see the sincerity and concern of people regarding Studio 420,” he said.

Alderman Strebel commended Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford on how he listened to his concerns and other citizens in the city and conducted the investigation.

“I constantly inquired with Chief Ford and I support the agreement formulated with the state’s attorney’s office,” Strebel said. “Chief Ford is a valued asset to the City of Alton. He is very active and engaged in the public and we are incredibly fortunate he did all the legwork and listened to the concerns. He wanted to make sure he had all the appropriate information in this case and I thought he did a superb job presenting the information to the state’s attorney’s office and then they reached the agreement with Yinger.”

