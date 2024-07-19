ALTON — In the wake of a significant mine subsidence that caused a sinkhole in Alton, Alton Mayor David Goins spoke on Our Daily Show! with host C.J. Nasello about his thoughts on the situation.

Goins provided updates on the ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and restore normalcy.

Right after the sinkhole occurred, Goins said a decision was made to begin drilling to test the rock underneath and secure the area away from the sinkhole.

This effort is ongoing, with officials working to understand how the subsidence occurred and to prevent further expansion.

"It's not getting deeper, but it is getting wider," Goins explained, noting that the ground is searching for a solid base to stabilize.

The incident has drawn attention from multiple levels of government and organizations. New Frontiers CEO Mike Clarke has been actively involved, and Goins mentioned significant support from state representatives and senators, including State Rep. Amy Elk and Sen. Harriss.

"It's been a team effort, no isolation," Goins emphasized.

Local fire chief Jesse Jemison has also been instrumental in the response, Mayor Goins noted, highlighting the collaborative nature of the efforts.

The community has been advised to stay patient as the situation is resolved.

"Safety is our number one priority," Goins said, addressing residents' concerns. "We are doing our best, and there's a lot of work to be done once we open the park."

The sinkhole has affected local amenities, including the golf outings at Spencer T. Golf Course, River Dragons baseball, and new pickleball courts, and has saddened community groups.

Mayor Goins expressed empathy for those impacted, stating, "We feel your pain, we feel your sadness. We are just as sad, hurt, and shocked as you are, but we assure you we are doing everything possible."

Looking forward, Goins acknowledged the challenges ahead, including financial assistance and long-term remediation efforts.

"We are going to be very, very cautious," he said, emphasizing the need for careful planning and execution.

As the community waits for the park to reopen, Goins remains optimistic about the collaborative efforts to resolve the issue.

"We are going to continue to press on and move forward," he assured.

