ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins made a statement at Wednesday’s City Council meeting honoring the lives and legacies of James “Terry” and Carolyn Dooley, the couple who lost their lives in a flash-flooding incident earlier this month in Jersey County.

“Recently, we were saddened to hear about the sudden passing of James and Carolyn Dooley,” Goins said. “They were respected and valued members of this community, and their loss has been deeply felt.

“Their commitment to public service and civic engagement is a testament to their character, and dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those around them. They will be remembered for their selflessness, kindness, and generosity.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The mayor noted that Carolyn was a long-serving Parks and Recreation Board member and was also a founding member of the Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association.

“We just ask that may their families find comfort in the memories of the good times they shared with James and Carolyn, and may they be surrounded by love and support during this difficult time,” he added.

The mayor concluded: “It’s just my honor to acknowledge their contributions to the community and to offer condolences to their loved ones. May they rest in peace and may their legacy continue to inspire others to make a positive difference in the world.”

To learn more about the example set by the Dooleys and their impact on the Alton community, see this related story on Riverbender.com or their obituary page.

A full recording of the July 24, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video. All Alton City Council meetings can also be watched live or on demand on our website, Facebook page, Roku app, or YouTube channel.

More like this: