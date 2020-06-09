ALTON - Marquette Catholic 2020 graduate Ronan Stork has been accepted to the United States Naval Academy. Ronan will join his sister, Keelie, a 2018 Marquette grad, who is also a Midshipman, in Annapolis, Maryland.

“I’m feeling both nervous and excited," Storm said. "I know Marquette has prepared me well in regards to being a well-rounded person. Because of its size, I was able to not only excel academically but also participate in multiple varsity sports, give back to my community - which allowed me to develop leadership skills, and establish a meaningful relationship with everyone at school” Ronan said. “I am excited about this next chapter.”

The U.S. Naval Academy was founded in 1845 and annually graduates nearly 1,000 Midshipmen, who receive full scholarships in exchange for five years of active duty service in the Navy or Marine Corps, upon graduation. The Naval Academy is one of the most selective colleges in the United States, with an acceptance rate of only 9 percent. Prospective students must be nominated by a member of Congress or the Vice President. Ronan was nominated by U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis.

"Ronan is the epitome of a great student-athlete as well as a remarkable person who works extremely hard in the classroom and on the court. We look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in the future” said Marquette Catholic Basketball Coach Steve Medford.

“I have been fortunate to get to know Ronan, his sister, and his family very well during their time at Marquette, as their teacher and advisor. I respect and admire their family’s dedication and devotion to Marquette and this nation, and simply could not be more proud of Ronan, or his sister, for attending the Naval Academy” said Marquette instructor and Academic Advisor Mary Rivera.

