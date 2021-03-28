ALTON 25-16-15, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 22-25-8: In the second match for the Explorers, host Alton pulled out a close victory.

Olivia Ellebracht had four points, an ace, seven kills and a block for Marquette, while Heinz scored 11 points and had an ace and 16 assists, Jacobs served up a point, which was an ace, and also had two assists, Kristine Lauritzen had two kills, Emma Menke had eight kills and five blocks, Murray came up with seven points, two aces and three kills, Nova Silliman served up a point, Spain came up with a kill, Josey Wahl served up a point, Williams had two blocks, Wills had four kills and Woolbright had three points, two aces and six assists.

Olivia Ducey served up five points to go along with four kills, two blocks and 13 assists for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola had eight points, two aces and an assist, Naomi Fader came up with two points and an ace, Taylor Freer had four points, an ace, a block and 10 assists, Ashley Kiel served up four points and an ace, Addison McCarthy had an assist, Renee Raglin had six kills, Taryn Wallace had five kills and a block, Alyssa Wisniewski had three kills and Brooke Wolff had six points, an ace, eight kills, five blocks and an assist.

The Explorers are now 3-4 on the season.

ALTON 25-25, CAHOKIA 20-17: In both teams' second match of the day, Alton won a close match against Cahokia.

Ducey served up eight points and three aces to go along with three kills, a block and 13 assists, Evola had nine points, two aces and an assist, Fader served up two points, Freer had five points, a kill and 12 assists, Kiel served up four points, Raglin had seven kills, Wallace came up with three kills, Wisniewski had two kills and Wolff had 10 kills and a block.

The Redbirds are now 5-6, while the Comanches drop to 0-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, CAHOKIA 16-17: In the first game of a tournament played at Alton's Redbird Nest, Marquette played well to defeat Cahokia.

Sydney Ehrman served up four points with two aces for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebracht had a point and four kills, Rachel Heinz had three kills and 13 assists, Ellie Jacobs had eight points, an ace and an assist, Kristine Lauritzen came up with nine kills and an assist, Emma Menke had three kills, Kylie Murray served up a point to go along with five kills and a block, Grace Nicholson had three points and an assist, Claire Spain had a kill, Abby Williams had two kills, Natalie Wills had a kill and Allison Woolbright had nine points, two aces and 10 assists.

