ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Board of Directors has approved a motion to allow all students to return to daily in-person learning starting March 22.

“We implemented a thorough COVID-19 process when school started in August which has allowed all students to have full-time daily instruction in the Hybrid model. As a result, we have missed only one day of instruction this school year and have had very few in-school exposures” said Gerard Fischer, President of the Marquette Catholic Board of Directors.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have relied on the advice of medical, infectious disease, and public health professionals. Our committee now believes it is safe to return to a normal school day based on low positivity and quarantine rates within the school, decreasing rates in the community, and the opportunity for our faculty and staff to receive the vaccine,” said Fischer.

Marquette Catholic students will continue to be offered the opportunity to learn 100% remotely if they feel doing so is best for their individual situation. All students, faculty, and staff will continue to be masked 100 percent of the time and social distancing will be maintained when possible.

“Our daily process will continue for as long as is necessary with respect to positive cases and quarantine for exposed individuals” Fischer added. “In the days to come the administrative team, led by Principal Michael E. Slaughter, as well as the COVID-19 Committee, will release more information regarding the additional steps we will take to maintain a safe environment. We look forward to offering our students and families the benefit of full-time college preparatory instruction”.

Founded in 1927, Marquette Catholic offers a coed, college-prep education to 417 students. The class of 2020 received, on average, more than $98,900 per graduate in college scholarships.

