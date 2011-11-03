November 3, 2011 - Alton Marketplace and Weed & Seed Strategy are sponsoring a canned food drive. Donations will be accepted at Alton City Hall (101 E 3rd Street), the Donald E. Sandidge Law Enforcement Center (1700 E Broadway), Fire Station #1 (333 E 20th Street), and Fire Station #2 (3212 College Avenue). Please place the donations in the boxes by Wednesday, November 16th.

The canned goods collected will be constructed into a Castle of Cans and displayed at the Christmas Tree Lighting in Lincoln-Douglas Square on November 18th. All items collected will be donated to local charities and food pantries.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: