BRINGING LOCAL SOUND DOWNTOWN TO ALTON’S RIVERFRONT AMPHITHEATER

(Alton, IL) – Alton Marketplace and Riverbender.com are set to host the second annual BIG GIG Local Music Show at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater. The concert will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 3pm to 11pm.

The following St. Louis Metro area bands have been selected to perform their original music at the concert:

Audri & Aaron (Acoustic / Pop) – www.myspace.com/audriaaron

Building Rome (Alternative / Rock) – www.buildingromerock.com

Devil Baby Freakshow (New wave / Punk rock) - www.myspace.com/thedevilbabyfreakshow

Red Card Royale (Rock / Funk) – www.redcardroyale.com

Science Hill (Rock / Reggae / Jazz) - www.sciencehillmusic.com

A special appearance will be made by Ryan Rothe (Country) – www.ryanrothe.com

Tickets are now on sale online at www.RiverfrontAmphitheater.com/BIGGIG and at the Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 East Broadway, Alton, IL. Jacoby’s gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 5pm Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Tickets, which are are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, may also be purchased from band members and at the door the day of the show. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the Jacoby Arts Center to help advance their live music endeavors.

Ticket buyers will vote for their favorite band, and the band that sells the most tickets during presale (May 28 through July 1st) will receive first choice in the concert’s lineup and a prize package of promotional tools to help advance their musical career. A live feed of the event will be broadcasted on www.riverbender.com/music.

An after party show will be held at Mardi Krawlers located at 300 State Street in Alton. Your Big Gig ticket stub will gain you free access into the after party.

For more information, please contact Sara McGibany at: 463-1016

Audri & Aaron –

The newly formed group, Audri & Aaron, is wasting no time getting their name and music out to the world. Formed in April, 2010, this acoustic/soul/pop duo has already found their musical niche with influences from artists such as Norah Jones, Amos Lee, Colbie Caillat, Michael Buble and Henry Wolfe. The group consists of Audri Lucasey on vocals and violin, and Aaron Kellim on vocals, guitar and piano. The two teamed up while attending college, having many music and vocal performance classes together. The group hails from Alton, IL. With only a few months together, Audri & Aaron have already written a number of catchy, radio-friendly songs, and have also recorded three of them. The group can be contacted at aaronkellim@gmail.com or through their MySpace page (www.myspace.com/audriaaron) or YouTube page (