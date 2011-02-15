(15 Feb 2011 – Alton, IL) Area residents are invited to participate in the Alton Marketplace 14th Annual Challenge of the Bluffs Run on Saturday, March 19, at 8 a.m. Beginning at 200 West Third Street in front of the Riverbender Community Center, runners will make their way up a scenic, yet challenging route and finish on 4th Street at Mac’s Time Out. Participants have the option of a five mile run or a two mile walk.

The entry fee is $20 per entrant if registration is postmarked by March 11 and $25 after. Runners will receive a t-shirt and a goodie bag provided by area vendors as well as division awards and post-race refreshments.

Arthur Langston, D.C., M.S., of the Piasa Pain Center, will be on site to assist runners with any questions they may have regarding sports medicine. He provides services in manipulation, acupuncture, decompression, soft tissue therapy and class IV cold laser.

Event sponsor opportunities are available at several different levels. For more information on participating or sponsoring, please call the Alton Marketplace at 618-466-1016 or visit us online at www.altonmarketplace.com.

