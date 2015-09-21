ALTON - Alton High School band director Alyssa Cudney couldn’t have been more happy with the performance of the Marching 100 in the Tiger Ambush competition on Saturday night.

Alton performed in the later part of the evening with its evolution of a Batman theme.

“It was the best performance we have had so far,” she said. “We showed some confidence and I was pleased how we did. The show goes through the whole evolution of Batman chronologically with music.”

Today, Cudney said they planned to show the band their performance at Edwardsville High School, critique it and continue with the improvements.

Cudney said she is “super proud” of this year’s Marching 100 that features 100 freshmen and sophomores. This is Cudney’s fourth year with the Marching 100.

“They are working really hard,” she said of the March 100. “This is kind of a learning year for us, but we will eventually be great. The kids showed a lot of improvement and in three weeks time they should be even better. We have three contests coming in Missouri.”

